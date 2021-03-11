Standard Chartered launches agri-entrepreneur programme to support pandemic-hit youth

The Standard Chartered Bank has launched an agri-entrepreneur programme in the country to support young people in recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):The Standard Chartered Bank has launched an agri-entrepreneur programme in the country to support young people in recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme is part of Futuremakers, the Bank's global initiative to tackle inequality by promoting economic inclusion for young people, including those affected by COVID-19, said a press statement issued here.

Delivered by the British Asian Trust with funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation, the 18-month programme would provide specialized skills training, mentoring and networking support to 1,000 young people between 19-35 years in rural and peri-urban areas of Punjab and Sindh.

British Asian Trust would work with these young people�of whom nearly 90 per cent are women � to grow profitable and sustainable agricultural enterprises by developing and selling products in agriculture value chains with strong local potential.

The enterprises would provide a range of activities including selling dried chillies, moringa and other agricultural produce; farming mud crabs; selling fodder for local livestock; and selling market vegetables, jams and pickles.

As well as improving skills, the programme aims to increase incomes and access to finance to create more sustainable businesses.