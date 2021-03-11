UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Standard Chartered Launches Agri-entrepreneur Programme To Support Pandemic-hit Youth

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):The Standard Chartered Bank has launched an agri-entrepreneur programme in the country to support young people in recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme is part of Futuremakers, the Bank's global initiative to tackle inequality by promoting economic inclusion for young people, including those affected by COVID-19, said a press statement issued here.

Delivered by the British Asian Trust with funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation, the 18-month programme would provide specialized skills training, mentoring and networking support to 1,000 young people between 19-35 years in rural and peri-urban areas of Punjab and Sindh.

British Asian Trust would work with these young people�of whom nearly 90 per cent are women � to grow profitable and sustainable agricultural enterprises by developing and selling products in agriculture value chains with strong local potential.

The enterprises would provide a range of activities including selling dried chillies, moringa and other agricultural produce; farming mud crabs; selling fodder for local livestock; and selling market vegetables, jams and pickles.

As well as improving skills, the programme aims to increase incomes and access to finance to create more sustainable businesses.

More Stories From Business

