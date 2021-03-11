- Home
- Business
- News
- Standard Chartered launches agri-entrepreneur programme to support pandemic-hit youth
Standard Chartered Launches Agri-entrepreneur Programme To Support Pandemic-hit Youth
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:29 PM
The Standard Chartered Bank has launched an agri-entrepreneur programme in the country to support young people in recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):The Standard Chartered Bank has launched an agri-entrepreneur programme in the country to support young people in recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The programme is part of Futuremakers, the Bank's global initiative to tackle inequality by promoting economic inclusion for young people, including those affected by COVID-19, said a press statement issued here.
Delivered by the British Asian Trust with funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation, the 18-month programme would provide specialized skills training, mentoring and networking support to 1,000 young people between 19-35 years in rural and peri-urban areas of Punjab and Sindh.
British Asian Trust would work with these young people�of whom nearly 90 per cent are women � to grow profitable and sustainable agricultural enterprises by developing and selling products in agriculture value chains with strong local potential.
The enterprises would provide a range of activities including selling dried chillies, moringa and other agricultural produce; farming mud crabs; selling fodder for local livestock; and selling market vegetables, jams and pickles.
As well as improving skills, the programme aims to increase incomes and access to finance to create more sustainable businesses.