Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC), a venture providing affordable goods to millions of citizens, is undergoing a structural change as the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Legislative business (SCCLB) has approved in principle the conversion of PMBMC into the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA).

The committee recommended placing the proposal before the provincial cabinet for formal approval and subsequent presentation to the Provincial Assembly for enactment into law.

The decision aims to address the operational and structural limitations of the company model and establish an authority mode that better aligns with the objectives of public welfare and service excellence. Under the authority structure, the organization will gain enhanced governance, resource optimization, and statutory backing, ensuring more streamlined operations and increased accountability.

PMBMC CEO Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad said the company has been operating 36 Model Bazaars across 25 districts, serving 50 million customers annually by offering essential commodities at prices 10-30% lower than market rates. These bazaars have been a lifeline for the citizens, providing not just affordability but also quality assurance, cleanliness, security, and complaint redressal systems. Despite its success, the company model presented certain challenges, including land ownership issues and the inability to fully leverage government resources under the prevailing legal framework.

The authority mode addresses these challenges comprehensively. It provides the statutory framework required to resolve land allocation and ownership issues, enabling the establishment of more bazaars without bureaucratic delays. Additionally, the authority structure allows for a more transparent and accountable governance model, crucial for an organization managing a large network of public welfare projects.

Officials said the authority mode ensures a more sustainable and scalable framework for the future expansion of Model Bazaars. With statutory powers, PSBA can negotiate land use and manage financial resources more effectively, paving the way for new bazaars in underserved areas.

They said the authority mode introduces stricter checks and balances, ensuring that funds are used efficiently and decision-making processes are transparent. This is critical for maintaining public trust and ensuring the long-term viability of the initiative.

Transitioning to an authority enhances institutional capacity by attracting better talent, leveraging government support more effectively, and aligning operations with public sector best practices.

The authority structure will provide a robust platform to continue delivering affordable goods while addressing emerging needs, such as integrating digital solutions for customer convenience and expanding the range of services offered.

Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad presented a comprehensive proposal to the government, highlighting how the authority mode aligns with the best interests of Model Bazaars and the communities they serve.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Ahmad stated, “The conversion to an authority is not just a structural shift; it is a strategic leap toward creating a more impactful and sustainable public welfare initiative. This change ensures that we are equipped to meet the growing needs of the people we serve.”

The matter will now be placed before the provincial cabinet for formal approval, following which the proposed Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority Act will be presented to the Provincial Assembly. Once enacted, the authority will embark on its mission to strengthen and expand the Model Bazaar initiative, continuing its legacy of affordability, accessibility, and innovation.