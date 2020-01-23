Standing body discusses Geographical Indications, Bill 2019

Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry on Thursday discussed the Geographical Indications (Registration /Protection) Bill, 2019 for positive branding of county's major exports including salt and Basmati rice

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Chairman Intellectual Property Rights (IPO) Pakistan, Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, briefed the Committee that the delays were mainly procedural and the work on the latest draft initiated in 2016 and was approved by Cabinet in August 2019 and subsequently laid in Senate this month.

Geographical Indicators identify the products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or reputation attributable to their place of origin and these are generally agricultural, traditional or manufactured products.

The list of products identified in the law includes Khewra Salt, Hunza Rubbi, Hala Coloured,Basmati Rice, Mansehra Tea, Kohat Shawl, Skardu Topaz, Multan Camel Skin Art, Patuki Floriculture, Sahiwal Cattle, Truck Art, Wazirabad Cutlery Work, Sindhi Topi, Sialkot sports Goods, Pottery, Kashmir Pashmina, among many others prospective GIs.

The Committee decided to review the bill in detail and finalize it in the next meeting which will be held next week.

It was told that the total budget is 11,080 m in 2019-20 in comparison to 4,912 m in 2018-19.

Export Development Fund has an allocation of 2,119 m (19%), Strategic Trade Policy Framework has 5,000 m (45%), Main secretariat/trade missions/attached departments have 3,961 m (36%) while the expenditure till 31 December, 2019 has been 1,853.5 m.

Chairman Committee Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi observed that as early as March 2018 when this Committee was constituted the matter of having GI law in Pakistan was stressed upon time and again.

Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz remarked that this is one of those things that positively affect Pakistan and it is beyond comprehension as to why it took so long for Pakistan to come up with legislation on geographical instructions.