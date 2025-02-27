Standing Committee On Industries, Commerce Meets
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce and Investment Chairman Junaid Afzal Sahi chaired the committee's meeting here at Punjab Assembly on Thursday.
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain especially attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the working, performance and other matters related to Industries, Commerce, Investment Department and its subordinate institutions in detail. Provincial Secretary for Industries and Commerce Umar Masood gave a briefing on the working of the department.
On this occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said, property business that has been going on in industrial estates for years has been stopped. Now only industrial units are being built on the plots acquired in the industrial centres, otherwise the plots are being cancelled.
He said, the policy of accelerating industrialization process is proving fruitful. The improvement of infrastructure in industrial centres has accelerated the industrialization process. Recommendations have been sent to the Federal government to facilitate approval process of special economic zones. Summaries for the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors for technical universities have also been sent.
New boards of institutions have been formed. Practical steps have also been taken to bring foreign investment to Punjab, he added.
The Minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched excellent interest-free loan schemes for the promotion of small and medium businesses in the province. Business facilitation centres are playing a key role in the promotion of business activities in the province. He said that a financial and performance audit of TEVTA is being conducted. In addition to Chinese, courses in German, Korean, Arabic and Japanese languages have been introduced in TEVTA institutions, he added.
Chairman Standing Committee Junaid Afzal Sahi said that promotion of quality technical education is essential to further accelerate the process of industrialization. There is a need to rationalize the interest-free loan schemes of Punjab Small Industries Corporation.
The meeting reviewed the issues of Special Economic Zones and Industrial Estates. Various proposals were reviewed to promote investment and accelerate the industrialization process in Punjab. The meeting was attended by members of the Punjab Assembly and heads of subsidiary institutions of the Department of Industries, Commerce and Investment.
