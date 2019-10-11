Start of Russia-Assisted NPP Construction in Nigeria Is Only Matter of Money - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

As two nuclear power plants (NPPs) will be built in Nigeria with participation of Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom, the beginning of the construction is only a matter of money, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik

The ambassador noted that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Russian President Vladimir Putin could discuss the matter on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, which Russia's Sochi will host from October 23-24.

"This issue will be discussed by our presidents in Sochi. It's all about financing. If we can find the money and guarantee payment, I'm sure that Rosatom will be able to begin construction at least tomorrow.

Currently, these issues are being discussed," Ugbah said.

As Nigeria faces a dramatic electricity shortage, it is looking into different ways to solve the problem, including into renewable energy, Ugbah noted.

"Rosatom is our main partner in the construction of two nuclear power plants. Last year we signed an agreement in Abu Dhabi. So far, the construction sites of future nuclear power plants have been identified," the ambassador specified.

Nigeria and Russia signed last October agreements on construction and maintenance of two NPPs and a nuclear research center in the African country.