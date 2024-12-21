Open Menu

Starts Of PIA Flight To Europe A Welcome Step: Aleem Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Starts of PIA flight to Europe a welcome step: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Saturday said that start of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe is a very welcome step.

Now people are confident that they will soon be able to travel by Pakistan International Airlines for Europe, he added.

He further said that this flight operation of PIA will also prove to be a milestone for the privatization of this organization and after Europe PIA may get the good news of being operational for flights to the United Kingdom and United States as well which will further improve the credibility of this organization and it will be able to be “marketed” in a good way.

In his special conversation, Abdul Aleem Khan told that various issues hindering in the privatization process of this institution have been resolved and now remaining work and unresolved steps will be materialized quickly.

He informed that the IMF has also agreed upon two important issues for the buyer of PIA and assured their consent after which the 18% sales tax on the purchase of new aircrafts will be abolished while the losses of PIA will also be transferred to Holding Company.

He further said that now according to the new conditions the liabilities and old dues of Pakistan International Airlines will be eliminated and this organization will be privatized without any liabilities while after these reforms, the purchase of PIA will also become more attractive and lucrative for investors.

Matters for the privatization of PIA are being dealt with expeditiously and good news will be surfaced soon about handing over the institution of PIA to the private sector, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Europe Company Abdul Aleem Khan United Kingdom United States May PIA

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

2 minutes ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

2 minutes ago
 Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cyc ..

Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..

5 minutes ago
 Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

50 minutes ago
 Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

2 hours ago
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

2 hours ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

3 hours ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

3 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business