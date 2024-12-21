Starts Of PIA Flight To Europe A Welcome Step: Aleem Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Saturday said that start of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe is a very welcome step.
Now people are confident that they will soon be able to travel by Pakistan International Airlines for Europe, he added.
He further said that this flight operation of PIA will also prove to be a milestone for the privatization of this organization and after Europe PIA may get the good news of being operational for flights to the United Kingdom and United States as well which will further improve the credibility of this organization and it will be able to be “marketed” in a good way.
In his special conversation, Abdul Aleem Khan told that various issues hindering in the privatization process of this institution have been resolved and now remaining work and unresolved steps will be materialized quickly.
He informed that the IMF has also agreed upon two important issues for the buyer of PIA and assured their consent after which the 18% sales tax on the purchase of new aircrafts will be abolished while the losses of PIA will also be transferred to Holding Company.
He further said that now according to the new conditions the liabilities and old dues of Pakistan International Airlines will be eliminated and this organization will be privatized without any liabilities while after these reforms, the purchase of PIA will also become more attractive and lucrative for investors.
Matters for the privatization of PIA are being dealt with expeditiously and good news will be surfaced soon about handing over the institution of PIA to the private sector, he added.
