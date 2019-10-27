Startups in Pakistan driving society towards better economy by providing job opportunities: SVP SAARC CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in association with Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom and Plan9 organized a two day boot camp for Startups in Lahore.

The SAARC CCI's Bootcamp for Startups was inaugurated by Iftikhar Ali Malik, Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik outlined the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation and emphasised upon the importance of industry-academy collaboration for promotion of start-up culture in Pakistan.

He urged the government for providing enabling environment for the young entrepreneurs to grow.

"We need a national and sub-national policy framework and develop institutions to assist these young entrepreneurs to grow", he added.

He called upon government, private sector, academia and civil society to put efforts together to mentor, guide and support youth of Pakistan to unleash immense economic and social potential.

Ms. Birgit Lamm, Head of Pakistan Office for Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom apprised upon importance of cooperation and coordination amongst the varied stakeholders for strengthening startup ecosystem in the region.

"Every risk equally has challenges and opportunities, it's up to a diligent mind to convert that risk into an opportunity," she added.

Mr. Salman Amin, Director Entrepreneurship, Plan9, an initiative of the Government of Punjab speaking on the occasion said that the government is playing a crucial role to strengthen the startup ecosystem in Pakistan.

New institutions and infrastructure are being developed and enabling policies are being drafted.

He also said the Government of Pakistan is developing more than 36 co-working spaces all across Pakistan to boost up the entrepreneurial culture in the country.

Mr. Rehmatullah Javed, Former General Secretary SAARC CCI and Chairman SME Committee FPCCI while extending vote of thanks applauded SAARC CCI, FNF and Plan9 for convening the bootcamp.

He said the capacity building of Youth and young entrepreneurs is the need hour and fostering the culture of entrepreneurship has become indispensable to cope with the challenges of globalization and 4th industrial revolution.

The Boot Camp was attended by more than 40 participants.

The participants comprised of startups in operation. SAARC CCI has organized four boot camps earlier in Bangladesh, Bhutan Maldives and Nepal in partnership with Friedrich Naumann Foundation.