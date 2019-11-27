UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Further Facilitates Freelancers, Pensioners

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

State Bank further facilitates freelancers, pensioners

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enhanced payment limits against freelance services from dollars 1500 per individual per month to dollars 5000 per individual per month to broaden the scope of business to customer transactions through home remittance channel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enhanced payment limits against freelance services from dollars 1500 per individual per month to dollars 5000 per individual per month to broaden the scope of business to customer transactions through home remittance channel.

The enhancement is mainly aimed at further facilitating freelancers by allowing them to route their funds through the economical and efficient channel of home remittances rather than keeping their funds with various online money transfer companies. It would also help in diverting foreign exchange flows from informal to formal channels, said a SBP statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, the transaction limit for pension receipts has been revised to US$ 2500 per individual per month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business State Bank Of Pakistan Money From

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

7 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

8 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

8 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

30 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

31 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.