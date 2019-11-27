State Bank further facilitates freelancers, pensioners

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enhanced payment limits against freelance services from dollars 1500 per individual per month to dollars 5000 per individual per month to broaden the scope of business to customer transactions through home remittance channel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enhanced payment limits against freelance services from dollars 1500 per individual per month to dollars 5000 per individual per month to broaden the scope of business to customer transactions through home remittance channel.

The enhancement is mainly aimed at further facilitating freelancers by allowing them to route their funds through the economical and efficient channel of home remittances rather than keeping their funds with various online money transfer companies. It would also help in diverting foreign exchange flows from informal to formal channels, said a SBP statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, the transaction limit for pension receipts has been revised to US$ 2500 per individual per month.