State Bank Injects Over Rs575 Billion Into Market

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:19 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs575.8 billion in the market through Open Market Operation (OMO) reverse repo purchase on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs575.8 billion in the market through Open Market Operation (OMO) reverse repo purchase on Thursday.

The SBP, as per results issued here, conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on December 26, 2024 for 8-day tenor and accepted an amount of Rs575.

8 billion offered through 3 bids.

The central bank received 3 quotes for 8-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs 575.8 billion at the rate of return ranging from 13.07 to 13.10 percent. The SBP accepted the entire offered amount at 13.07% rate of return.

