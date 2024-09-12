Open Menu

State Bank Issues Clarification On Designing New Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM

State Bank issues clarification on designing new notes

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday issued important clarifications regarding the design of new banknotes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday issued important clarifications regarding the design of new banknotes.

In a statement issued here, the State Bank said that the competition for the design of new currency notes was held with the aim of encouraging and involving public opinion in preparing the best design.

The Bank said that the related committee had announced the winning entries while reviewing the new designs, but the results of the competition were interpreted as shortlisting of new designs on social media and other communication circles.

While the State Bank is preparing the final designs of the new series of notes with the help of international companies, they would be able to print the notes on these final designs, but only after the approval of the federal cabinet.

