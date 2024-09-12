State Bank Issues Clarification On Designing New Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday issued important clarifications regarding the design of new banknotes
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday issued important clarifications regarding the design of new banknotes.
In a statement issued here, the State Bank said that the competition for the design of new currency notes was held with the aim of encouraging and involving public opinion in preparing the best design.
The Bank said that the related committee had announced the winning entries while reviewing the new designs, but the results of the competition were interpreted as shortlisting of new designs on social media and other communication circles.
While the State Bank is preparing the final designs of the new series of notes with the help of international companies, they would be able to print the notes on these final designs, but only after the approval of the federal cabinet.
Recent Stories
IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea
Russia recaptures part of Kursk region
CPO orders comprehensive security on Eid Milad
Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thri ..
ECB cuts rates again as inflation slows
Post-induction training course participants visit PSCA
SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by private citizens
Two held for 'assaulting' woman in Kasur
SNGPL severs nine more connections
Millions in SE Asia battle floods, death toll passes 200
17 killed, 1353 injured in 1302 RTCs in Punjab
Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand b ..
More Stories From Business
-
ECB cuts rates again as inflation slows2 minutes ago
-
CCoSOEs approves categorization of NHA, Pakistan Post32 minutes ago
-
Land acquisition for Buner Marble city to complete within 2 months3 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 365 points3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia to sign agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation3 hours ago
-
Yango Helps Fulfil Driver's Dream: Supporting a Father's Journey to Secure His Son’s Medical Care3 hours ago
-
Pak-Russia to sing agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Chairs 23rd meeting of SCO ministers responsible for foreign economy, trade4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 202411 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews progress of Saut-ul-Quran Project20 hours ago