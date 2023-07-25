Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan Announces Bank Holidays For Ashura

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan, on Tuesday, announced public holidays on July 28,29 on the account of 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to a statement issued here, the State Bank of Pakistan and all the commercial banks, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFB) will remain closed from 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday to Saturday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram 1445 A.

H).

The public holidays would be followed by Sunday when banks remain closed and the banks will remain closed for three consecutive days.

The federal government had already declared July 28 and 29 as public holidays on account of Muharram 9th and 10th.

