UrduPoint.com

State Bank Of Pakistan Announces Banking Hours For Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 11:32 PM

State Bank of Pakistan announces banking hours for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

The State Bank of Pakistan, on Wednesday, announced office business hours during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak The Central Bank, in a statement issued here, announced that in wake of the ensuing holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1444 AH, the State Bank of Pakistan as well as all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks would follow office hours on Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm with a prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan, on Wednesday, announced office business hours during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak The Central Bank, in a statement issued here, announced that in wake of the ensuing holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1444 AH, the State Bank of Pakistan as well as all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks would follow office hours on Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm with a prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

Whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 08.30 am to 1:00 pm without break, it added.

Business (banking) hours for public dealing would be observed on Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm without a break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing would be from 08:30 am to 1:00 pm without break.

After the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre-Ramazan-ul-Mubarak timings, it concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve Adds Another 25 Basis Points, Brin ..

Federal Reserve Adds Another 25 Basis Points, Bringing US Interest Rate to 5%

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Muslim Ummah, nation on Ramaz ..

5 minutes ago
 1 year, 200 marathons a 'crazy' adventure to hig ..

1 year, 200 marathons a 'crazy' adventure to highlight water woes

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan tells UN panel steps being taken to ensur ..

Pakistan tells UN panel steps being taken to ensure food security

6 minutes ago
 Armenian Foreign Minister Sees Possibility for Tri ..

Armenian Foreign Minister Sees Possibility for Trilateral Talks With Russia, Aze ..

4 minutes ago
 US House Foreign Affairs Committee to Convene for ..

US House Foreign Affairs Committee to Convene for Ukraine Aid Oversight Hearing ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.