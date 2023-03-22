State Bank of Pakistan announces banking hours for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan, on Wednesday, announced office business hours during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak The Central Bank, in a statement issued here, announced that in wake of the ensuing holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1444 AH, the State Bank of Pakistan as well as all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks would follow office hours on Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm with a prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

Whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 08.30 am to 1:00 pm without break, it added.

Business (banking) hours for public dealing would be observed on Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm without a break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing would be from 08:30 am to 1:00 pm without break.

After the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre-Ramazan-ul-Mubarak timings, it concluded.