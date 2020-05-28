UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Announces Office Timings

Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:17 PM

State Bank of Pakistan announces office timings

The State Bank of Pakistan will observe 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, as the office timings for all banks, Development Financial Institutions and Micro finance Banks in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan will observe 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, as the office timings for all banks, Development Financial Institutions and Micro finance Banks in the country.

The Banking Policy and Regulations Department of SBP, through its Circular Letter No.24, dated May 27 has communicated to all Presidents/Chief Executives of all Banks/DFIs /MFBs to ensure compliance of the above mentioned timings in letter and spirit.

There was also said to be a half an hour break for prayers/lunch from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.

