State Bank of Pakistan auctions MTBs of Rs 469.255 bln

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan auctioned Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills of 3,6 and 12 months tenure with total face value of Rs 492.016 billion and realized value of Rs 469.255 billion inclusive non-competitive bids.

The tenders for sale of these MTBs were invited by State Bank through Primary Dealers on December 31, 2019 with settlement date on January 02, 2020.

The auction target was Rs 400 billion, said SBP press release on Wednesday.