(@imziishan)

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) auctioned Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) of 3, 5,10 and 20 years tenure; with settlement date of November 14,2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) auctioned Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) of 3, 5,10 and 20 years tenure; with settlement date of November 14,2019.

The face value of the accepted bids is Rs 120.211 billion and the realized value is Rs 111.968 billion. The coupon rates are 9%, 9.5%, 10 % and 11% respectively, said a SBP press release.