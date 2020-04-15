UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Changes Bank Timings Following Extension In Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:24 PM

State Bank of Pakistan changes bank timings following extension in lockdown

The State Bank of Pakistan would observe the following office timings with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan would observe the following office timings with immediate effect: Monday to Thursday (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM) Friday (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM) The above timings should continue till April 28th unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

Accordingly, banks / DFIs / MFBs are advised to observe the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.

