State Bank of Pakistan decides to disclose significant enforcement actions through website

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to disclose significant enforcement actions through its website to bring more transparency and strengthen market discipline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to disclose significant enforcement actions through its website to bring more transparency and strengthen market discipline.

The central bank in a statement on Tuesday said that enforcement actions were an integral part of regulatory regime which involved imposition of monetary penalties and other actions against institutions and individuals for violations of laws, rules, regulations, guidelines or directives issued by SBP from time to time.