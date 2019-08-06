State Bank of Pakistan decides to disclose significant enforcement actions through website

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:34 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to disclose significant enforcement actions through its website to bring more transparency and strengthen market discipline
The central bank in a statement on Tuesday said that enforcement actions were an integral part of regulatory regime which involved imposition of monetary penalties and other actions against institutions and individuals for violations of laws, rules, regulations, guidelines or directives issued by SBP from time to time.