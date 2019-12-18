State Bank of Pakistan delegates FCY loan registration function

State Bank of Pakistan has delegated the registration of foreign currency (FCY) loans from abroad to banks to facilitate the corporate entities for raising FCY loans from abroad and further improve the business environment in the country, Previously, it was required to register the loans above dollars one million, with Exchange Policy Department of State Bank of Pakistan whereas the loans up to dollars one million were handled by the respective banks, said a press release on Wednesday

According to new instructions, the respective banks will register the FCY loans irrespective of the amount. However, the banks will have to ensure that the FCY loans are in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations in force.

Further, the minimum tenor of FCY loans, raised by corporate entities for working capital needs and by the banks for liquidity management purposes, has been reduced to one month.

For implementing these changes, chapter 19 of Foreign Exchange Manual has been revised and circulated vide FE Circular No 6 of 2019 dated December 17, 2019. It is expected that these initiatives will help the corporate entities to meet their business needs and will reduce their turnaround time in raising financing from abroad thus promoting the easeof doing business.