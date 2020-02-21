UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Forex Reserves Up By $74 M

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:13 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by US$74 million to $12.5 billion during the week ending February 14, 2020.

According to data released by the SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$18.747 billion.

The break-up figures show that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.242 billion by February 14, 2020.

