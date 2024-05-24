Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Over Rs241 Billion Into Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects over Rs241 billion into market

State Bank of Pakistan, Friday, injected Rs241.350 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan, Friday, injected Rs241.350 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO).

According to OMO results issued here, the SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on May 24, 2024 for tenors of 7 and 28 days.

The central bank received 4 quotes for 7-day tenor amounting to Rs154 billion offered at the rate of return ranging between 22.09 to 22.11 percent and 3 quotes for 28-day tenor amounting to Rs23.

35 billion at 22.09 % annual rate of return.

The SBP, accepted all the 7 bids for 7 and 28 day tenor accumulatively amounting to Rs176.35 billion at 22.09% rate of return.

Meanwhile, the central bank also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for tenors of 7 and 28 days.

The SBP received 2 quotes amounting to Rs65 billion for 7-day tenor at the rate of return ranging between 22.09% to 22.10% while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted all the 2 received quotes at 22.09% cut-off rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank May Market All Billion

Recent Stories

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in com ..

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..

3 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brai ..

COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health' held

3 minutes ago
 Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

6 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; ..

Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy ..

Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion

4 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on heatwave

NIH issues advisory on heatwave

4 minutes ago
One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27

One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27

4 minutes ago
 Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions ..

Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions over rates

14 minutes ago
 Directive for implementing minimum wage law

Directive for implementing minimum wage law

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt launches project for ideal sanitation ..

Punjab govt launches project for ideal sanitation in rural areas, says Commissio ..

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt presents Rs 1754bln budget 2024-25

KP Govt presents Rs 1754bln budget 2024-25

25 minutes ago
 ICJ orders Israel to immediate stop war in Gaza

ICJ orders Israel to immediate stop war in Gaza

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business