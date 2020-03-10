State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday injected Rs 10 billion into money market for three days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday injected Rs 10 billion into money market for three days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Two bids of Rs 20 billion were offered, of which one bid of Rs 10 billion was accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.26 percent, said SBP release.