State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 1049.7 Bn Into Market

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:13 PM

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 1049.7 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 1049.7 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

All 16 offered bids were accepted. The rate of returnaccepted is 13.32 percent per annum, said a SBP press release.

