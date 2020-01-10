State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 1055.7 Bn Into Market
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 10557 billion into money market for seven days through its open market operation as reverse repo purchase.
The cut-off rate is 13.28 percent, said a SBP press release.