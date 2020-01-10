UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 1055.7 Bn Into Market

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:11 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 1055.7 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 10557 billion into money market for seven days through its open market operation as reverse repo purchase

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 10557 billion into money market for seven days through its open market operation as reverse repo purchase.

The cut-off rate is 13.28 percent, said a SBP press release.

