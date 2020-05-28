State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 1087.3 Bln Into Money Market
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 1087.3 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 8.02 percent per annum, said SBP release.