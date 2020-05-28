UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 1087.3 Bln Into Money Market

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:49 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs. 1087.3 bln into money market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 1087.3 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 1087.3 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 8.02 percent per annum, said SBP release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

NATO Chief Holds Talks With Israeli Prime Minister ..

1 minute ago

Locust attacks on crops intensifies

31 minutes ago

DP World joins with TradeLens to digitise global s ..

35 minutes ago

No Sudanese Armed Forces Sent to Support Libya's H ..

1 minute ago

Baby girl drowns in canal in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Pakistan receives large Int’l orders for export ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.