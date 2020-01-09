State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 115 bn into market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 115 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 115 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.26 percent per annum, said SBP press release.