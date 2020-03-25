State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 135 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday injected Rs 135 billion into money market for two days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

Total seven bids of Rs 135 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 11.01 percentage per annum,said SBP release.