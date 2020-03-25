UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 135 Bn Into Market

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 135 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday injected Rs 135 billion into money market for two days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday injected Rs 135 billion into money market for two days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Total seven bids of Rs 135 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 11.01 percentage per annum,said SBP release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

Canadian Carrier WestJet Plans to Lay Off Nearly 7 ..

1 minute ago

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai annou ..

2 minutes ago

Excise launches helpline to improve departmental s ..

2 minutes ago

More rain expected in city

33 seconds ago

USEP extends deadline in submission of fulbright ..

35 seconds ago

EU leaders voice solidarity with virus-hit Spain

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.