State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 1842.250 bn into market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 1842.250 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Twenty four bids of Rs 1870.250 billion were offered, of which 22 of Rs 1842.250 billion accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.34 percent per annum, said SBP release.