UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 210.5 Billion Into Money Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:57 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 210.5 billion into money market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 210.5 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 210.5 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 7.01 percent per annum, said SBP release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

Italy Sends Doctors to Albania to FIght COVID-19, ..

28 seconds ago

PARC signs MoU with IPO to promote, commercialize ..

29 seconds ago

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

23 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

32 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

36 minutes ago

Countries Boycotting Huawei to Have 5G Industry Fa ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.