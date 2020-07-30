State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 210.5 Billion Into Money Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:57 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 210.5 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 210.5 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 7.01 percent per annum, said SBP release.