State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 210.5 billion into money market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 210.5 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 7.01 percent per annum, said SBP release.