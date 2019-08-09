State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 2416.5 bln into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 2416.5 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

All 26 bids offered were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.36 percent per annum, said a SBP statement.