State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 262.15bn into market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 262.15 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Ten quotes of Rs 285.15 billion were offered of which eight quotes of Rs 262.15 billion were accepted.The rate of return accepted is 13.35 percent per annum, said a SBP press release.