State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 330 bn into market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 330 billion into money market as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Eighteen quotes of Rs 390.7 billion were offered, of which 17 of Rs 330 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is13.35 percent per annum, said a SBP press release.