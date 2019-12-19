UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 339 Bn Into Market

Thu 19th December 2019

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 339 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 339 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 339 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.28 percent per annum, saida SBP press release.

