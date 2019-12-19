State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 339 Bn Into Market
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 339 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 13.28 percent per annum, saida SBP press release.