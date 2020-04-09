UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 347 Bln Into Market

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:29 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 347 bln into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 347 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 347 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Eight bids of Rs 355 billion were received, of which 7 of Rs 347 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 11.01 percent per annum, said SBP release.

