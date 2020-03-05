State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 377 bln into market

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 377 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted was 13.30 percent per annum, said SBP release.