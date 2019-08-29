State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 467bn into market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 467 billion into money market for one night (overnight) as reverse repo purchase through its open market operatio

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 467 billion into money market for one night (overnight) as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Eight bids of Rs 467 billion were offered and all were accepted.

The rate of return accepted is 13.4 percent per annum, said aSBP press release.