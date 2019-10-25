State Bank Of Pakistan
Injects Rs 604.7 Bln Into Market
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:16 PM
State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 604.7 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 604.7 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The 15 bids of Rs 612.2 billion were offered of which 13 of Rs 604.7 billion were accepted, said a SBP press release.