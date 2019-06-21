UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 647.950 Billion Into Money Market

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:27 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 647.950 billion into money market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 647.950 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 647.950 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Twenty four bids of Rs 714.950 billion were offered, of which 19 of Rs 647.950 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 12.31 percent per annum, said a press release issued by SBP.

