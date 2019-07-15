UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 67.7 Bn Into Market

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

State Bank of Pakistan on Monday injected Rs 67.7 billion into money market for four days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Monday injected Rs 67.7 billion into money market for four days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Six quotes of Rs 72.7 billion were offered, of which 5 of Rs 67.7 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is12.30 percent per annum, said SBP press release.

