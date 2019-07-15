State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 67.7 bn into market

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Monday injected Rs 67.7 billion into money market for four days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Six quotes of Rs 72.7 billion were offered, of which 5 of Rs 67.7 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is12.30 percent per annum, said SBP press release.