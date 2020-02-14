State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 750.350 Bn Into Market
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:01 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 750.350 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 13.26 percent per annum, said SBP press release.