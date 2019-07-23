State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 76.8 Bn Into Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday injected Rs 76.8 billion into money market for three days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
Seven bids of Rs 97.3 were offered, of which 5 worth Rs 76.8 billion were accepted. The rate of return acceptedis 13.36 percent per annum, said a SBP press release.