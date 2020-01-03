UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 789.9 Bn Into Market

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:06 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 789.9 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 789.9 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 789.9 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Twenty one bids of Rs 880.8 billion were offered, of which 19 of Rs789.9 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.30 percent per annum, said SBP release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

NAB prosecutor in two references against Zardari r ..

1 minute ago

IVPD month-long Promotional Link Training on Finan ..

36 minutes ago

Converting of existing ATM card portfolios to EMV ..

1 minute ago

French govt huddles as unions vow to harden strike ..

2 minutes ago

One Dead in Town Hall Shooting in Northern France ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.