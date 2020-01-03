State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 789.9 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 789.9 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 789.9 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Twenty one bids of Rs 880.8 billion were offered, of which 19 of Rs789.9 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.30 percent per annum, said SBP release.