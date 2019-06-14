State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 800 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 800 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 800 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Twenty one bids of Rs 932.150 billion were offered, of which 20 of Rs 800 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 12.33 percent per annum, said SBP press release.