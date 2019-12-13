State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 825 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 825 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 825 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Nineteen bids of Rs 853 billion were received, of which 18 of Rs 825billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.29 percent, said SBP release.