State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 92 Billion Into Market
Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs92 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 13.26 percent per annum, said SBP release.