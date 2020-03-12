State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 92 billion into market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs92 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs92 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.26 percent per annum, said SBP release.