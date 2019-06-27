UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Issues Directives To Banks For Assets Declaration Ord-2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:19 AM

State Bank of Pakistan issues directives to banks for Assets Declaration Ord-2019

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday issued directives to all banks to incline their operations to newly issued Assets Declaration Ordinance-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday issued directives to all banks to incline their operations to newly issued Assets Declaration Ordinance-2019.

In a notification to the President and CEOs of all banks, the State Bank said that the ordinance has been promulgated with a view to provide for voluntary declaration of undisclosed assets, sales and expenditures, for the purposes of allowing the non-documented economy's inclusion in the taxation system and economic revival and growth by encouraging a tax compliant economy.

In terms of Section 8 of the ordinance , the declaration made shall be valid if the foreign currency held in Pakistan declared under section 3 is deposited into declarant's own foreign currency bank account at the time of declaration and was retained in such account till June 30, 2019.

It is clarified that notwithstanding any instructions to the contrary contained in the Foreign Exchange Manual, a declarant, including a non-filer could deposit foreign currency in cash into one's bank account under the ordinance.

Similarly, the provision of Foreign Exchange Manual, Chapter 6, para 1(vi) regarding deposit of foreign currency notes in foreign currency accounts exceeding dollars10,000 (or equivalent in other currencies) in a single day, will not be applicable to such deposits made under the ADO.

However, the banks while accepting such deposits shall obtain a copy of the declaration filed with the Federal Board of Revenue by the declarant and accept the deposit only if the amount being deposited is equivalent to the amount declared in the declaration filed with FBR. The banks shall ensure the confidentiality and secrecy of the information contained in the declaration submitted to them by declarants along-with deposit request.

The banks shall submit to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) a statementas annexed hereto, within 7 (seven) days of close of the scheme.

