State Bank Of Pakistan Issues Rs. 50 Commemorative Coin On Golden Jubilee Of Senate

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 06:57 PM

State Bank of Pakistan issues Rs. 50 commemorative coin on golden jubilee of Senate

The State Bank of Pakistan, on Friday, issued a commemorative coin of Rs. 50 to mark the golden jubilee of Senate, the Upper House of the Parliament of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan, on Friday, issued a commemorative coin of Rs. 50 to mark the golden jubilee of Senate, the Upper House of the Parliament of Pakistan.

The year 2023 marks the golden jubilee of the Senate and the federal government, for celebrating the significant occasion, has authorised the central bank to issue Rs. 50 commemorative coin, said a statement issued here.

The Senate of Pakistan is the upper legislative chamber of the bicameral parliament having equal representatives from all provinces of Pakistan and it is constitutionally a permanent House, symbolizing a process of continuity in the national affairs.

The coin is being issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from March 17, 2023. The coin is in round shape milled with a dimension of 30.0 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents with 75% Copper and 25% Nickel.

On the obverse face of the coin, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North West in position is in the centre while along the periphery, on top of crescent star, the words 'Islami Jamhuria Pakistan' are inscribed in Urdu script.

Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance-2023. The face value of coin in numeral '50' in bold letters and 'Rupia' in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

On the reverse side and in the center of the coin, Insignia of the Senate of Pakistan is shown with the artistic numeral wording of 50 on the right hand side. Along with the periphery on the top of the insignia is inscribed with wording 'Pakistan Senate Golden Jubilee' in Urdu script. The duration of golden jubilee (1973-2023) is written below the insignia.

