State Bank Of Pakistan Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged At 7pc

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:08 AM

State Bank of Pakistan keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.

In a tweet, SBP said, the Monetary Policy Committee of the bank met Monday under the chairmanship of Governor SBP, Dr.

Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.

"The State Bank of Pakistan's MonetaryPolicy Committee met today under the chairmanship of Governor #SBP Dr. Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent," the bank tweeted.

