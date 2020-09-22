State Bank of Pakistan keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.

In a tweet, SBP said, the Monetary Policy Committee of the bank met Monday under the chairmanship of Governor SBP, Dr.

Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.

"The State Bank of Pakistan's MonetaryPolicy Committee met today under the chairmanship of Governor #SBP Dr. Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent," the bank tweeted.