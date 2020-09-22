State Bank Of Pakistan Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged At 7pc
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:08 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.
In a tweet, SBP said, the Monetary Policy Committee of the bank met Monday under the chairmanship of Governor SBP, Dr.
Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.
"The State Bank of Pakistan's MonetaryPolicy Committee met today under the chairmanship of Governor #SBP Dr. Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent," the bank tweeted.