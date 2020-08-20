State Bank of Pakistan mops up Rs 27.5 bn from market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday mopped up Rs 27.5 billion from the money market for one day as repo sale through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday mopped up Rs 27.5 billion from the money market for one day as repo sale through its open market operation.

Four bids of Rs 37.5 billion were offered, of which 3 bids of Rs 27.5 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 6.89 percent per annum, said SBP press release.