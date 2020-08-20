UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Mops Up Rs 27.5 Bn From Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:53 PM

State Bank of Pakistan mops up Rs 27.5 bn from market

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday mopped up Rs 27.5 billion from the money market for one day as repo sale through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday mopped up Rs 27.5 billion from the money market for one day as repo sale through its open market operation.

Four bids of Rs 37.5 billion were offered, of which 3 bids of Rs 27.5 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 6.89 percent per annum, said SBP press release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Sale Money Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

26 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

2 hours ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

44 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

44 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.