State Bank Of Pakistan Mops Up Rs 308.8 Bn From Market

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:42 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday mopped up Rs 308.8 billion from the money market for three days as repo sale through its open market operation.

Eight bids of Rs 310.8 billion were received, of which 7 of Rs 310.8 were accepted.

The rate of return accepted is 12.20 percent per annum, said SBP release.

