State Bank Of Pakistan Notifies Official Timings Till April 28

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

State Bank of Pakistan notifies official timings till April 28

State Bank of Pakistan will remain open from 1000 hours to 1600 hours from Monday to Thursday and while on Friday its office timings would be from 1000 hours to 1300 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan will remain open from 1000 hours to 1600 hours from Monday to Thursday and while on Friday its office timings would be from 1000 hours to 1300 hours.

According to the SBP notification on Wednesday, the timings would continue till April 28, unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

The banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), microfinance banks (MFBs) had been advised to observe the same timings in letter and spirit, the statement added.

